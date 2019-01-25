Happy that no one abused me after Padma Shri announcement: Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Noted actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is to be conferred with Padma Shri by the government for his contribution in the field of arts, has said that he is really happy that no one has abused him on social media platforms after his name was announced as one of the awardees of the country’s most coveted award.

Manoj Bajpayee was interacting with the media in Mumbai on Monday.

There have been quite a few instances in the recent past when people have criticised the government’s choice on social media when it comes to conferring Padma awards to a particular individual. But Manoj Bajpayee feels he is an exception to that.

Sharing his feeling after being announced as one of the awardees of Padma Shri award, Bajpayee said, “My friends, relatives and followers are very happy with it. I have observed that till now, no one has abused me on social media and no one has created controversy when my name announcedA as one of the awardees of Padma Shri Aaward so, I am really happy and it’s a good thing that when you get an honour nobody has raised objections against it.”

The actor is a recipient of two National Awards and several other accolades. Manoj has worked in several critically acclaimed films including ‘Aligarh’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun’, ‘Shool’, ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Rajeneeti, ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Veer Zaara’ among others.

Apparently, actor Anupam Kher was the first one who shared the good news with Bajpayee. Talking about it, he said, “I didn’t know how to react on this news because I wasn’t expecting that something like this is going to happen. Suddenly before sleeping in the night, when Anupam Kher sir told me about it that time, I was freezed. He (Kher) must be wondering why I didn’t responded in joyful manner because honestly, I didn’t understand how to react to it.”

Talking about his upcoming film ‘Son Chiriya’ Bajpayee said, “I think we have made really good film in form of aSon Chiriya’. I have been huge admirer of Abhishek Chaubey’s (director) work and I feel fortunate to work with him. I have played small role in the film but it’s really good role which he has offered to me. I hope appreciate my role in the film.”

Set in Chambal, Son Chiriya’ is a crime thriller, directed by Abhishek Chaubey and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

The movie releases on March 1, 2019.

–IANS

iv/vin/