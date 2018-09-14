Happy to go slow and steady: Sanya Malhotra

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her films, says she would rather go slow with quality projects than sign films to maintain visibility.

Sanya will be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Pataakha” which is releasing on September 28 and “Badhaai Ho”, which is slated to hit the screens on October 12.

“I am happy to go slow and steady because I have got opportunity to work with some of the brilliant actors and filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Ayushmann Khurana, Ritesh Batra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others,” Sanya told IANS here.

“Yes, some films are yet to release and after ‘Dangal’, ‘Pataakha’ is my big release but I do not think I missed out on anything. It is better to wait for a good film to happen than signing films to maintain visibility. I am not insecure on that matter at all,” she added.

This is the first time Sanya has collaborated with Bhardwaj. She says she had a fan-girl moment when they met.

“I have grown up watching his movies and these are not (just) films, masterpieces that blew my mind! So finally when I came on board for the film, I was pinching myself to believe these things are happening. I am doing Vishal ji’s film. In my first reading session, I was actually fumbling and overwhelmed.”

