‘Har Mard Ka Dard’ is not sexist, say show creators

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Creators of the upcoming television series “Har Mard Ka Dard”, a comedy drama which talks about the challenges of understanding women, said that the show is neither sexist nor does it intend to laugh on women.

“During the conceptualization of the story, we sat with the writers and discussed the fine lines to avoid sexism. We don’t intend to make fun of women but only to project a man’s point of view. ‘Har Mard Ka Dard’ is a situational comedy,” Deeya Singh told media here during the show’s launch.

The story of the serial revolves around the protagonist Vinod Khanna (Faisal Rashid) who is in constant struggle to decode the mind of all women in his life, including his wife Sonu (Jinal Belani), mother and sister. The show is a laugh riot of various domestic situations of a daily life.

The production house DJ’s Creative Unit has already delivered some interesting shows on contemporary subjects like “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin”, “Banegi Apni Baat”, “Kaala Teeka”, “Sumit Sambhal Lega” in the past.

“Since the serial features like Faisal Rashid and Jinal Belani asking about what made them opting for them instead of popular faces of television,

Talking about choosing unknown faces for his show over popular ones, co-creator Tony Singh said: “There were two factors we kept in mind while finalising Faisal. Firstly, he is extremely talented and does not have any on-screen built image like other actors. We have always done such experiments. You remember “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin”? Mona Singh was also a new face. It becomes easy to create a new character with new face.”

Their last show “Sumit Sambhal Lega” gained popularity among youngsters but failed to get impressive TRPs and thus went off air.

Asked if it is difficult to survive in the television business with genuine content, Deeya said: “It is a challenge and becomes tougher when there is no wave for good content. You see, if there are two-three shows of similar nature going on in other channels, then it’s different. Here, only we are doing such shows, so we need more love and support from our audience.”

Directed by Parmeet Sethi and produced by DJ’s Creative Unit, “Har Mard Ka Dard” will start from February 14 on Life OK channel.

–IANS

