‘Har Mard Ka Dard’ to go on air from Valentine’s day

January 22nd, 2017 1 comments 10

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Television show “Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant” will be replaced by an upcoming show titled “Har Mard Ka Dard”, which will be going on air from February 14, Valentine’s Day.

The Life OK show revolves around problems men face in understanding women, read a statement.

“Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant” is set to go off air on February 13. The show will also be completing one year since it aired on the date.

“Har Mard Ka Dard” is directed by Parmeet Sethi and stars Faisal and Jhinal in pivotal roles.

–IANS

dc/ks/dg

  1. rajkall@yahoo.com
    January 23, 2017 at 2:14 am Reply

    It is time that ‘mard’ ka ‘dard’ gets airtime!

