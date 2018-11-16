Harari to deliver lecture on new challenges of 21st century in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Renowned historian Yuval Noah Harari will deliver a lecture on “The New Challenges of the Twenty-first Century” here in December and will talk about the impending challenges that may surface in light of environmental and technological developments taking place.

At the Penguin Annual Lecture, scheduled to be held on December 16, Harari will focus on the climate change affecting our ecosystem and the new technologies that might disrupt human society.

“I have had a long and fulfilling relationship with India. This is not my first visit, but this time is likely to be more special than others before…

“I am excited to initiate this discussion, seed a thought and perhaps even some ideas that will help people recognise and respond to the changes going around. India is one of the most dynamic countries where the old and new coexist, each finding space to fit and grow. This makes it unique and exciting for historians, such as myself, to witness how the nation thinks, reacts and adapts,” said Harari, who has a PhD in history from Oxford University, and now lectures at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, specialising in world history.

His most recent book, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”, is a probing and visionary investigation into today’s most urgent issues as we move into the uncharted territory of the future.

Previous speakers of the annual lecture include spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Bharat Ratna awardee and former president of India A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, internationally best-selling author Dan Brown, and writer Ruskin Bond, among others.

–IANS

ss/vm