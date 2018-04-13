Harbhajan Mann thanks Jimmy for quality Punjabi movies

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann has shown respect to actor Jimmy Sheirgill for making “quality Punjabi movies” while keeping his “head held high” in Bollywood.

“You stand with your head held high in Bollywood and still thought of working in and making quality Punjabi movies. Respect to you. Hope to work together in a project soon,” Mann tweeted to Sheirgill.

Jimmy thanked the singer for the appreciation, and said: “Thank you so much bhaji. Anytime bhaji.”

The actor started his acting career in 1996 with the film “Maachis” and later went on to give some of his career best in films like “Mohabbatein”, “Haasil”, “A Wednesday”, “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster”, “Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns”, “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Tanu Weds Manu: Returns”.

He also worked in Punjabi films like “Mannat”, “Dharti” and “Mel Karade Rabba”.

Mann has worked with Jimmy for his latest Punjabi film “Daana Paani”.

The singer tweeted: “Thank you Jimmy Sheirgill paaji and all the very best for the movie release. It was a pleasure to sing for this movie. Hats off to you for you outstanding contribution for Punjabi cinema paaji.”

To this, Jimmy replied: “You started it all bhaaji and I just followed. Respect for you always.”

He described Mann’s voice as “pure nostalgia” and dedicated the first song from “Daana Paani” to all mothers and daughters.

–IANS

nv/rb/vm