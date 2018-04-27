Hard to find truth in Modi’s words: Rahul

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that while Modi keeps making promises, the common man has a hard time finding truth in his words.

“Our Prime Minister keeps speaking and making promises. Wherever he goes, he makes a few new promises to the people. But the people have had a hard time sifting through his words and find truth in them. Oh this man has made so many promises but where is the truth, they wonder,” Gandhi said.

The Congress President was addressing the ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally organised by the party in the national capital.

“He had promised employment to two lakh people every year. People trusted him. But after four years what we have is widespread unemployment. Measures like demonetisation and the Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) have briken the back of the informal sector,” Gandhi added.

