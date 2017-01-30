Harikrishna finishes ninth in Tata Steel Chess

Wijk aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 30 (IANS) Indian grandmaster Pentala Harikrishnas campaign in Tata Steel Chess ended on a sour note as he lost to Dutchman Loek Van Wely in the last round to end his campaign at the ninth position.

The World No.11, who headed into the final day with a total of six points and was placed in eighth position, was leapfrogged by Anish Giri of the Netherlands after he managed to draw his last game. The Indian had to be content with the ninth position at the end of 13 rounds.

American Wesley So won the tournament. In the 13th and final round on Sunday, the 23-year-old beat Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi with black pieces. He finished with a total of nine points.

Five-time champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway, who won the tournament in 2008, 2010, 2013, 2015 and 2016, ended with 8 points in the second place, drawing with Russian Sergey Karjakin on Sunday.

Harikrishna, playing in black pieces here on Sunday, did try to match up with his Dutch opponent. However, Loek seemed to be the better player on the day and ran away with the win.

“It was a tough game today. Loek played very well and did not give me many chances in the game.I could have finished on 50 per cent had I not lost today,” Harikrishna said after the match.

The Indian, with a rating of 2770, has won one, drawn 10 and lost two games in the tournament.

