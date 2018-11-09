Hariri blames Hezbollah for obstructing government formation

Beirut, Nov 14 (IANS) The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate on Tuesday blamed the Shiite group Hezbollah for hindering the formation of a new government in the Arab country which has been unable to produce a governing coalition since May.

Saad Hariri was tasked by Lebanon President Michel Aoun to form a government on May 24, after the parliamentary elections held on the 6th of the same month, Efe reported.

At a press conference in Beirut, the prime minister stressed that the Lebanese president “has done a lot to facilitate the formation of a government,” but insisted that Hezbollah has been the main obstacle to this end.

“There are those who do not want the country to seize any opportunity, and do not want a government in Lebanon,” the prime minister said, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency NNA.

Hariri warned that Hezbollah would bear responsibility for the consequences of the politically organized stalemate.

Three days ago, Aoun called for leaders to have courage and patience to form the new government, which must be headed by a Sunni Muslim, according to the de facto distribution of power.

Under this system, which depends on a distribution of quotas based on religious sects, the presidency is occupied by a Maronite Christian and the head of parliament is a Shiite Muslim.

