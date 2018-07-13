Harish Rawat replaces C.P. Joshi as in-charge of Assam

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday replaced senior leader C.P. Joshi as party in-charge of Assam with former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

“Party appreciates work done by C.P. Joshi in the state of Assam who will be stepping down from his responsibilities as General Secretary In-charge, Assam,” read a party statement from All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

Joshi was earlier removed as party in-charge of West Bengal, Bihar, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

However, he continues to be the party in-charge of other northeast states.

