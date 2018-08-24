Harlan Coben’s 14 titles to be developed for Netflix

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) After the release of “Safe” by Harlan Coben via Netflix earlier this year, many of the author’s stand-alone novels will be developed as original content for the streaming platform.

Penguin made the announcement of Coben’s major deal with Netflix to develop his book projects for film and television, via a statement.

As many as 14 of Coben’s existing titles and future projects will be turned into a range of English and foreign language series and films. These will include his upcoming novel, “Run Away”.

Coben, who will act as Executive Producer across all projects, said: “I loved working with the Netflix team on ‘Safe’, and seeing the fantastic audience response around the world. I’m thrilled to continue our relationship to create more original films and series with them on a global scale.”

Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals for Netflix, said the author’s “page-turning crime novels and suspenseful thrillers” are exciting to convert into global Netflix originals.

