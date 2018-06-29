Harley-Davidson will take big hit for moving overseas: Trump

Washington, July 2 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson is going to take “a big hit” for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas.

Trump told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that he did not agree with the company’s decision to shift away from domestic production, renewing his claims that the motorcycle manufacturer shouldn’t “get cute”.

“Everybody who ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump … and they are very unhappy about it,” the President said. “I think they’re going to take a big hit… the people that are buying Harley-Davidson, they don’t want it built in another country.”

The Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson said last week that it was moving some of its production overseas to avoid tariffs on bikes sold in the EU. Trump’s decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU and other countries triggered the move.

“The tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region,” the company said. Motorcycles to be sold in the US will continue to be made in America.

“I think that Harley is an American bike, it’s an American motorcycle and they shouldn’t play cute,” Trump said.

His remarks Sunday echoed his comments on Twitter during last week. “Harley-Davidson should stay 100 per cent in America, with the people that got you your success.”

“I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!” he had tweeted.

–IANS

soni/bg