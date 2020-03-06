Harmanpreet, Mandhana among stars featuring in Sony series

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Indian stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami will feature in a five-episode series on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 that premiers on International Women’s Day.

“Premiering on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8, 2020, 8 p.m. onwards on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 3 channels, Colour Me Blue celebrates the spirit of womanhood and sportsmanship,” said Sony Pictures Sports Network in a release.

Among other players that will feature in the series are star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, former England bowler Isa Guha, Australian captain Meg Lanning, Australian all rounder Ellyse Perry, Pakistan all rounder Nida Dar and former Australian cricketer Mel Jones. The series will be hosted by actor Aahana Kumra.

“COLOUR ME BLUE’, hosted by feature film, television, and theatre actress Aahana Kumra, focuses on the lives of some of India’s and the world’s finest female cricketers, who are an inspiration to young girls across the country,” said Sony.

