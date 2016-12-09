Harnarayan Singh makes English debut in NHL broadcast



Harnarayan Singh, who became the first Canadian broadcaster to provide live analysis in Punjabi on Hockey Night In Canada when he covered each game of the Stanley Cup final in 2008, made history on Wednesday night when he became the first Sikh to broadcast in English when he joins the crew covering the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs game at the Saddledome, the CBC reports.

This is bound to make hockey even more popular among South Asians.

Back in 2004, it was reported that Singh was, among other things, also an accomplished musician, playing the tabla and harmonium and performing in front of large audiences on numerous occasions across Canada, the U.S. and India.

He has accompanied some of the world’s most famous Sikh musicians as a vocalist and percussionist.

He offered an entirely new outlook on the nation’s national winter sport with CBC’s “Hockey Night in Canada,” providing play-by-play in the Punjabi language.

He even caught the attention of The New York Times, which published an in-depth feature on him. Singh told The Times that hockey provided a bridge for him as a boy to his classmates while he was a student in Calgary, Alberta.

“I wore hockey shirts,” Singh said in the article, “because then I didn’t have to answer, ‘What is that thing on your head?’”- CINEWS