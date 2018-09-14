Harpath mobile app becoming popular

Gurugram, Sep 19 (IANS) Harpath, a road grievance mobile app launched by Haryana in partnership with ISRO, has become popular since being launched last year.

An official said on Wednesday that around 1.5 lakh roads have been put on the mobile app.

The app was launched by Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad during the Digital Haryana Summit on September 15 last year.

Using Harpath, a citizen can upload the picture of a pothole, which directly gets assigned to the officer in the concerned department.

The officer is then obliged to convey the expected time for repairing the road. Once the road is repaired, the officer uploads the image of the road and a notification is sent to the citizen.

Harpath has been developed by NRSC-ISRO as a part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Haryana government and NRSC-ISRO.

According to Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Rakesh Gupta, more than 22,000 persons have downloaded the app and 21,300 complaints pertaining to potholes were received, out of which 70 per cent have been redressed.

The government wants to make Haryana pothole-free by January 26, 2019.

–IANS

pradeep/qd/mr