HarperCollins acquires 3 books by Amitav Ghosh

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) HarperCollins Publishers India will be publishing three new books by Amitav Ghosh, winner of the prestigious Jnanpith Award and one of the most acclaimed Indian writers.

The first of these, ‘Jungle-nama’, to be published in is a verse adaptation of an episode from the epic of the Sundarbans, the legend of Bon Bibi. The second book is a new collection of essays, while the third one is a work of non-fiction based on his research for the Ibis Trilogy.

Ghosh said, “They will be out in 2020, 2021 and 2022. I am immensely passionate about these books and I hope that my readers will enjoy reading them as much as I have liked working on them.”

Udayan Mitra, PublisherLiterary at HarperCollins India, who acquired the books, added, “Amitav Ghosh is a truly exceptional writer; every new book from him is a publishing event and a delight for booklovers everywhere. It is a great privilege for us at HarperCollins India to be publishing his next three books which are going to make for fascinating reading.”

Amitav Ghosh’s work has been translated into more than thirty languages and he has been honoured across the world for his work.

In 2019, Foreign Policy magazine named him one of the most important global thinkers of the preceding decade.

The same year, the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary honour, was conferred on him — making him the first English-language writer to receive the award.

