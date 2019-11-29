Harris’ repartee to Trump leaves Twitter fans amused

Washington/New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A Twitter war between US President Donald Trump and Democrat Senator Kamala Harris went viral on Wednesday, with Twitter users posting memes and funny comments on her repartee.

Harris, who had also announced her presidential candidature in the past, wrote on her handle @KamalaHarris: “To my supporters, it is with deep regret but also with deep gratitude that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.”

Donald J. Trump wrote on @realDonaldTrump: “Too bad. We will miss you Kamala!”

Harris’ retort had the Twitterati in splits: “Don’t worry, Mr President. I’ll see you at your trial.”

It got 137.7K retweets and 701.2K likes. One fan gushed: “Best tweet ever”.

Another posted a meme and replied to @KamalaHarris: “Carry on. I f***ing love you”. And hopefully, you’ll be the next Attorney General and truly handle these criminals,” another user wrote.

“If you aren’t selected as VP somebody better make you AG so you can prosecute all these criminals,” read one post.

One user wrote: “Drag him” along with a meme of a man pulling another lying on a beach by his leg. A fan quipped: “Twitter doesn’t get any better than this.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/prs