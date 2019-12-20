Harry Kane tears hamstring, set for long absence

London, Jan 4 (IANS) England striker Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Southampton, the north London club has revealed. The 26-year-old limped for 15 minutes during Spurs’ 0-1 loss to Southampton which took place on Wednesday.

“Following assessment today (Friday), we can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year’s Day fixture against Southampton,” Tottenham said in a statement on Friday.

“Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing,” the statement added.

Kane responded to the blow by tweeting: “Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Kane has been confirmed to miss Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough. He has scored 27 goals in 31 appearances for club and country this season.

–IANS

aak/skp/