Harry-Meghan get standing ovation as their royal engagements end

London, March 8 (IANS) The UK’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle received a standing ovation after they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall here for one of their final public engagements before stepping back as senior royals.

At the the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore matching red, Prince Harry in the mess uniform of the Royal Marines and Markle in a cape dress, the Metro newspaper said in a report.

Harry, in his role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Meghan met five members of the Royal Marines before taking their seats in the royal box of the famous South Kensington venue.

The Duke and Duchess also meet performers during the interval.

Videos and images circulating in the media showed the couple laughing and joking with the crowd before heading on to the stage to meet more attendees and musicians.

This last week has been busy for the Duke and Duchess as they look to wind down public life and begin their next chapter as private citizens on March 31, the Metro newspaper said in the report.

They returned to the UK to attend Thursday’s Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in central London in what was Meghan’s first public appearance since their announcement in January that they were stepping back as royals in order to become financially independent.

Earlier that day, Harry was spotted at Buckingham Palace with the Prince having held a ‘heart to heart’ with the Queen.

“In addition to the official engagements the Duke and Duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages,” the Metro newspaper quoted the couple’s spokesperson as saying.

The Duke and Duchess are expected to join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, in what is expected to be their final official appearance as HRHs.

The Sussexes had not been seen together on an official engagement since January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the Commonwealth nation for hosting them during their festive break.

The following day, they made their announcement.

