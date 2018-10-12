Harry, Meghan go barefoot on Sydney beach

Sydney, Oct 19 (IANS) Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Friday ditched their shoes on the iconic Bondi beach as they joined an Australian group raising mental health awareness.

On the day four of their Oceania tour, the royal couple who are expecting their first baby in spring 2019, would later meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Early in the day they met members of OneWave, a surfing community group that promotes mental health and personal well-being. They took part in the “Fluro Friday” session that discusses personal matters.

The couple received Hawaiian crowns and sat down on the sand, hugging the group in a so-called “anti-bad vibes” circle.

Markle, who wore a brown striped dress by Australian designer Martin Grant, shared that she had woken up at 4.30 a.m. to practice yoga which is “so good for healing your mind”, Efe news reported.

“Fluro Friday” began on Bondi Beach in 2013. The popular initiative is now practised in more than a hundred beaches in California, Hawaii, and Mexico, among others, according to the OneWave website.

On the fifth day of their tour, Harry would climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise the Invictus Games’ banner. He launched the Games in 2014 to provide disabled veterans and military personnel an opportunity.

This year Invictus Games would be held from October 20 to 28. Harry would meet some of the Invictus Games participants on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ first international official tour would last till October end and would include visits to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

–IANS

in/ksk