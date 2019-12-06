Harry Styles’ new album ‘Fine Line’ out now

London, Dec 13 (IANS) Singer Harry Styles’ highly-anticipated album, “Fine Line”, is now available.

“Fine Line” is available on CD, vinyl and via a special edition album that includes a 32-page book with exclusive behind the scenes photos from the recording process.

The 12-track album features the new single “Adore you”, which has accumulated over 40 million streams and video views worldwide.

“FINE LINE. THE ALBUM. OUT NOW,” Styles tweeted.

The One Direction star has also partnered with Live Nation Merchandise to create ‘Fine Line’ pop-up shops across the globe with locations in London, New York and Los Angeles. The pop-ups will introduce exclusive designs available only at these locations and will include T-shirts, satin bomber jackets, totes and more emblazoned with Styles’ new album artwork and his slogan “Treat People with Kindness”.

All of the limited edition merchandise was created to celebrate the release of his new album “Fine Line”.

