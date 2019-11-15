Harry Styles rocks a ’70s inspired look

New York, Nov 20 (IANS) One Direction star Harry Styles sported a seventies-inspired look in flared jeans and stripy T-shirt while flying out of New York.

The 25-year-old, who was heading back to his home city of London, looked cool and quirky in his triple denim look, pairing flared jeans with a bomber jacket and a denim cap, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He paired the outfit with a red stripy T-shirt and multi-coloured nail polish. He also had a Mickey Mouse themed luggage.

On the work front, he is gearing up to release his second solo album “Fine Line” next month.

