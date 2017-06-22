Harry Styles splits with Tess Ward

London, June 22 (IANS) Singer Harry Styles and his girlfriend Tess Ward have decided to go their separate ways after seeing each other only for a month.

“Harry (Styles) and Tess (Ward) haven’t seen each other for a number of weeks. They’re both constantly travelling the world. She was in London this week and met her ex straight away and they’ve been inseparable since,” aceshowbiz.com quoted a source as saying.

Even though the “Sign of the Times” hitmaker and Ward who is a food blogger never confirmed their relationship, they reportedly started dating last month after being introduced to each other by mutual friends.

“As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them, They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food,” the source added.

–IANS

kul/nv/bg