Harsh Vardhan dials up states to check on Covid-19 patients

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday called up Health Ministers of several states to check on the health status of Covid-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals.

He called up his counterparts in Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh as well as Lt. Governors of Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir to ascertain the health status of the Covid-19 affected patients kept in isolation centres in hospitals.

While monitoring the situation from his office in Health Ministry, he also spoke to a few patients through video calls to enquire about their health and their satisfaction with the treatment being given in the isolation wards.

While speaking to the patients, he conveyed that though he wanted to visit them personally, he was dissuaded by the hospital authorities for the visit as they felt that such a visit may hinder regular treatment arrangements for the patients.

The patients expressed their satisfaction with the treatment being given to them as well as their excitement about their fast recovery. They also appreciated the role of the government for the timely assistance offered to them and about regular review of their status thrice a day. The Minister also extended Holi greetings to them on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself.

Harsh Vardhan took feedback about the condition of the patients and problems being faced, if any, by the states/UTs in availability of required supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, etc. and capacity building of health workers.

The Health Ministers and LGs while giving details of the treatment status stated that the patients are recovering well and are stable. The patients have not at all faced problems during their treatment in hospitals or their stay in quarantine centres.

The Union Minister lauded the efforts being made by the states and stated that with consistent and coordinated efforts of Central Government and the States/ UTs, valuable lives of not only Indians but also foreign nationals visiting India, have been taken care off.

He exhorted the Health Ministers and LGs to continue keeping an eagle’s eye on the status of patients as well as the emerging situation. He also urged them to spread awareness about Covid-19 amongst the general public and persuade them to avoid crowded gatherings as well as follow basic principles of personal hygiene and prevention.

–IANS

san/vd