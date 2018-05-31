Harsh Vardhan unveils non-plastic bound Nat Geo

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday unveiled the first non-plastic bound copy of the National Geographic magazine here marking the World Environment Day.

As per this year’s theme — beat plastic pollution — the plastic wrapping of the magazine in India, UK and the US editions has been eliminated from June onwards.

“There are diverse environmental hazards associated with the plastic waste and there are growing concerns about its effects on entire ecosystem. Therefore, how to reduce the use of plastic and its by-products is one area which needs to be addressed,” Harsh Vardhan said.

India produces about 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste every year. According to the Minister, only 60 per cent of this gets recycled.

Swati Mohan, National Geographic Business Head, said: “This move will enable the brand to save more than 2.5 million single-use plastic bags every month.

“Additionally, the organization has pledged to reduce its usage of single-use plastic for all its production shoots in India, as well as across its offices in the country.”

–IANS

kd/him/