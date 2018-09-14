Harsh Vashisht’s challenging role in ‘RadhaKrishn’

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Harsh Vashisht says playing Lord Krishna’s ardent devotee Shreedhama in the TV show “RadhaKrishn” is a challenge for him.

“This was a challenge for me. I had to make changes in my normal routine to get into the skin of the character of Shreedhama,” Harsh said in a statement.

Sharing his experience of shooting a mythological series, he said: “I have been part of a mythological show, but ‘RadhaKrishn’ is different. The show’s makers are putting in a lot of effort to shoot each scene.”

It also features Himanshu Soni, Reena Kapoor and Arpit Ranka.

–IANS

