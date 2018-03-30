Harshvardhan Kapoor kicks off for his next Biopic movie

Bollywood’s starlet Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor is aware that recreating Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra’s journey will be a tall order. Accordingly the biopic, we hear, will trace Bindra’s transition from adolescence to adulthood as he trains to be a professional shooter.

Presently he has stationed in London, and Kapoor has already begun prepping for the role he is working on achieving a lean physique to portray Bindra during his teenage years.

As per report the film traces his 18 year journey, where he will be required to lose weight first to look like a 17 year old and then put on a few kilos to ape Bindra’s look in his late 20s and early 30s. Report adds that prosthetics and VFX will be employed to make his physical transformation seamless.

Currently he is shedding the kilos to attain a physique with zero per cent body fat. The yoga trainer said “They have designed a 90 minute workout that is a combination of free weights, sprints on a treadmill and functional training and this is in addition to cardio, weight training and Vrikshasana which is a form of yoga that Bindra recommends.