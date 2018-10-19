Harsimrat Badal blames Congress administration for Punjab train tragedy

Amritsar, Oct 19 (IANS) Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday blamed the Congress administration for the tragic train disaster here in Punjab which claimed over 50 lives.

The accident happened when a speeding train crushed Dusshera revellers who were watching the burning of a Ravan effigy from a railway track.

“The entire onus is on the local administration which gave permission for an event so close to the tracks. There was no sense for organising an event so close to active tracks where trains are passing every couple of minutes. The local and the state administration is entirely responsible for the accident ,” said Union Minister and SAD Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Badal also targeted state Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur, who was the chief guest at the celebrations.

“What to say if a lawmaker is attending a function which she knows has been organised in gross violation of railways rules,” said Badal.

Reacting to Kaur’s charges that the SAD also had earlier organised the event near railway tracks, Badal said: “Even if such an event was organised earlier, such a disaster never happened because proper precautions and arrangements were made”.

On accusations that the train driver did not sound the hooter or slowed down the train, Badal said that the driver was “not supposed to be aware” of people gathering in large numbers on a track in violation of rules.

Kaur on her part accused the SAD of trying to politicise a tragedy.

“Every year the Akalis held the event at the same place and now they are indulging in blame-game. It is absolutely shameful that they are trying to politicise such a big tragedy,” said Kaur who held the railways responsible for the accident.

–IANS

and/prs