Harvey promises to announce ‘correct’ winner at Miss Universe 2016

Manila, Jan 30 (IANS) The 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant started on a high note with TV host and comedian Steve Harvey, who is hosting the pageant again this year, making fun of his embarrassing mistake of announcing the wrong winner in the last edition.

He said he has taken all precautions not to do it again.

The pageant started with a clip showing him making plans with a group of boys and asking them to have an eye on everything.

He later introduced the reigning Miss Universe Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach who said that: “Steve thank you for making me the most popular Miss Universe.”

Harvey replied back with his funny one liners: “Thank you for making me the most popular host.”

Harvey made headlines after he mistakenly gave the Miss Universe crown to Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez-Arevalo while Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach was the actual winner.

Following the incident, he apologised multiple times but the internet enjoyed making fun of the “Family Feud” host in numerous memes that have landed online in the past few days.

The 65th edition of the Miss Universe pageant is taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay in Philippines.

Roshmitha Harimurthy will represent India at the contest. The pageant will be special as former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will be on the judges panel, who won her Miss Universe crown in Manila itself in 1994.

–IANS

