Haryana bans single-use plastic bottles in offices

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to ban single use plastic bottles in government offices, including departments, boards, corporations and autonomous units in the state.

“Now only multi-use water bottles of alternative material such as glass, steel, aluminium etc would be allowed instead of plastic bottles so as to minimize the generation of plastic waste,” a statement government spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The single-use plastic bottles are the ones in which mineral water and other food grade liquids are sold. However, many people have the habit of using these bottles repeatedly even though this is not advisable.

The decision to impose a ban on single-use plastic bottles was taken at a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Monday.

The official order was issued here on Wednesday by Chief Secretary D.S. Dhesi.

