Haryana bureaucrat arrested for sexually harassing woman officer

Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) Haryana Civil Services officer Reagan Kumar was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman official.

Police have booked the officer, posted with the state Secondary Education Department, under Section 354-A (physical touch) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh.

The 27-year-old woman, who is working as an officer in an organization functioning under the Haryana Education Department, alleged that the officer made advances towards her. She alleged that he invited her for coffee on May 27 but she refused.

Later, he came close to her after calling her in his office in Sector 2 of Panchkula and sexually harassed her, she alleged, adding that she raised an alarm and other employees gathered in her support in the office.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed with the women police station in Panchkula’s Sector 5.

–IANS

js/vd