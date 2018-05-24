Haryana civil servant booked for sexual harassment

Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) A Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer in Haryana’s Panchkula was on Wednesday booked for sexual harassment after complaint by a woman, police said.

The 27-year old woman, who is working as an officer in an organization functioning under the Haryana Education Department, alleged that HCS officer Reagan Kumar made advances towards her.

She alleged that he invited her for coffee on May 27 but she refused to join him. On Tuesday, he came close to her after calling her in his office in Sector 2 of Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh. She alleged that he sexually harassed her.

She claimed that she raised and alarm and other employees gathered in her support in the office.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed with the women police station in Panchkula’s Sector 5.

The HCS officer was posted in the Education Department early last month and had been allegedly making advances towards the woman officer.

Police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

