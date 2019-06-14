Haryana CM meets family of An-32 crash victim

Chandigarh, June 16 (IANS) Haryana Chief Ministe Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited residence of An-32 crash victim, Flight Lt Ashish Tanwar, in Palwal to express his condolences to the bereaved family.

Tanwar is survived by his wife Sandhya, father Radhe Lal, mother Saroj and sister Anjula Tanwar.

The Chief Minister said the state government is with the Tanwar family in this hour of grief.

The Indian Air Force An-32, which flew from Assam’s Jorhat to Arunachal Pradesh’s Mechuka on June 3 with 8 crew men and 5 others on board, lost communication after about half an hour. The wreckage was only found on June 11 and on June 13, a rescue team, which reached the spot, announced all 13 people had died in the crash.

–IANS

vg/vd