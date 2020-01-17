Haryana CM to campaign in 17 Delhi constituencies

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said he will campaign for the BJP in 17 Delhi Assembly segments, situated along his state’s border.

“We have been given the responsibility to campaign mainly in 17 seats that lie along the Haryana border,” Khattar told the media here.

The campaign is likely to start from January 27. “We are yet to get the campaign schedule (from the party),” he added.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the next government in Delhi.

Voting for the 70 Delhi Assembly seats will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

–IANS

vg/tsb/bg