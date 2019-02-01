Haryana concerned over pollution in Yamuna by Delhi

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has expressed concern over the release of highly polluted water into the Yamuna river and the Gurugram canal by Delhi.

He directed departments concerned to ensure that no untreated or partially treated effluent is released into the Yamuna and the Gurugram canal.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manohar Lal has drawn his attention to the problem of sever pollution of the Yamuna water being caused as it flows through Delhi.

He said the Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla in Sonepat district and again near Okhla head in Basantpur village in Faridabad district.

It travels a stretch of around 52 km in Delhi. During this course, more than 60 drains having partially treated or untreated effluents of industrial or domestic sources flow into it.

This causes severe pollution of the river before its re-entry into Haryana, he added.

Manohar Lal highlighted that bio-chemical oxygen demand (BOD) in the river at Basantpur village during July-December 2018 has ranged from 45-46 milligram per litre against the permissible limit of 3.0 milligram per liter.

The BOD in Gurugram Canal, the only major source of irrigation water for the Mewat area, ranged from 32-45 milligram per liter during the same period.

This, he said, was a matter of grave concern as the release of highly polluted water into river Yamuna and Gurugram canal severely affects the health of a large number of families of Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh districts.

Besides, it also hits agricultural productivity in these districts.

–IANS

vg/rs/mr