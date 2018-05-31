‘Haryana earned Rs 1,000 crore revenue from real estate sector’

Gurugram, June 1 (IANS) Haryana’s Finance Minister Abhimanyu Singh on Friday said that the state had earned Rs 1,000 crore in revenue, including Rs 300 crore from Gurugram district, from real estate developers and builders in the last few months.

The Minister said that the state government had put in place an integrated licensing policy and many other policies for building suitable infrastructure across Haryana, particularly in Gurugram, but blamed the sector for not availing of benefits of such policy measures.

Addressing Global Investment Summit’s session on “Haryana Realty-Developing an Inclusive and Sustainable Realty Market”, he assured that the government will continue to handhold real estate developers and builders to ensure affordable housing for the common man.

–IANS

pradeep/tsb