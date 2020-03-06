Haryana exempts employees from marking biometric attendance

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) As a preventive measure to check the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Haryana government on Monday announced exemption to its employees from marking biometric attendance till March 31.

The employees will mark their attendance in attendance registers.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 43 till Monday, as four more cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Kerala.

–IANS

vg/sdr/bg