Haryana focusing on good governance: Governor

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (IANS) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday said the government would celebrate this year as Sushashan Sankalp Varsh.

Under this, focus would be given on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery.

Arya was delivering his address on the first day of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha that commenced.

“I believe that increase in the ease of obtaining government services by using technology and streamlining processes will help to improve ease of living as well,” he said.

On the occasion of the next ‘Good Governance Day’ on December 25, the state would submit its report card on such initiatives and reward officers, employees and departments that would have performed exemplary work.

According to the Governor, a record procurement of 6.19 lakh metric tonne mustard was done in 2019-20.

Besides, 13,156 metric tonne of sunflower was also procured.

The entire payment at minimum support price for these crops was made directly into the accounts of the farmers.

He said in this fiscal 93.60 lakh metric tonne of wheat was procured.

He said the vision of the government is complete digitisation of the land records so that owners could access details of their properties and their land records online any time. For this, an Integrated Haryana Land Records Information System has been developed.

–IANS

vg/sdr/