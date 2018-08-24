Haryana Governor Arya takes oath

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (IANS) Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Krishna Murari on Saturday administered the oath of office to Satyadev Narayan Arya as the Governor of Haryana at an impressive ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

The newly appointed Governor met the people who had come to attend the ceremony and accepted their greetings.

The function was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, senior officers of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh and prominent citizens of the city.

On reaching Chandigarh, Arya along with his wife was given a warm reception by the Haryana Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues, senior officers and staff of the Haryana Raj Bhawan.

–IANS

