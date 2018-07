New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki on Friday was given the additional charge of Himachal Pradesh by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Solanki would discharge “the functions of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, in addition to his own duties” during the absence of Himachal Governor Acharya Devvrat, who is on leave, an official communique said.

–IANS

