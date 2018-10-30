Haryana imvokes ESMA to prevent strike by health staff

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) The Haryana government on Tuesday announced that it has prohibited any strike by doctors, nurses and other categories of health staff under the state Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

“The Haryana government has prohibited any strike by doctors, nurses and other category of staff to ensure patient care of the critical ill and other patients admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, Rohtak, and other constituent colleges of the university working under the Medical Education and Research Department for a period of six months,” a state government spokesman said here.

The doctors and other Health Department staff have threatened to go on strike if their demands for better service conditions, regularisation of their services and others are not met by the Haryana government.

–IANS

