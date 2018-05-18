Haryana in ‘mission mode’ to revive Saraswati river

Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) The Haryana government is working in a mission mode for the revival and rejuvenation of Saraswati river, Haryana Art and Cultural Affairs Minister Kavita Jain said on Wednesday.

Describing the river, which is prominently mentioned in the Hindu mythology as a “National Heritage of India”, the Minister said the state government has roped in national agencies like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) and Geological Survey of India (GSI) to speed up work in this direction.

Jain was speaking after signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for the investigation of Palaeo-channel and study of hydrological aspects relating to Saraswati river rejuvenation and heritage development projects here on Wednesday.

The agreement has been signed by the Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, ISRO and the NIH.

Jain exhorted them to take up these MoUs as a mission so as to realize the vision of the state government to give recognition to river Saraswati at international level.

“It is a matter of pride that Adi Badri in Haryana is the origin point of this river. In the ancient times, our Vedas were also written at the river banks. The Saraswati river after passing through Haryana submerged in Rajasthan,” Jain said.

Deputy Chairman of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board Prashant Bhardwaj said that ISRO has prepared GIS database of Saraswati Palaeo-channels.

The Haryana government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the project for revival of the Saraswati river.

