Haryana initiates process to cancel 11 land registries in Manesar

Chandigarh, June 28 (IANS) The Haryana government has initiated the process to cancel all the 11 registries of land in Manesar which were done against the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“Action will be taken against those involved in selling government land fraudulently. Also, the ‘Intekals’ which were registered have been cancelled,” Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said on Thursday.

He said as per a March Supreme Court order, land was acquired in Manesar and the proprietary rights were given to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corp (HSIIDC).

“However, the earlier owner sold this land to another person and got the registry done. Taking note of this, the state government, on the basis of a preliminary inquiry, suspended the Tehsildar, Kanungo and Patwari.

“The Nayab Tehsildar has been chargesheeted and departmental proceedings are being carried out against him. Also, the services of data entry operator involved in this matter have been terminated,” Vinay Pratap Singh said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that nearly 4,000 claims and objections were received from people living in Gurugram city after a survey was conducted to determine compensation for the constructions and properties falling within a radius of 300 meters of Ayudh Depot in Gurugram.

Under the Defence Act, construction is prohibited within the 900 metre radius of an ammunition depot and a case regarding this was also under consideration in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“The committee set up by the Central government has given in principle approval by reducing the restricted radius form 900 to 300 metres,” he pointed out.

On the order of the court, survey of the properties located within the 300 metre radius has been done by the municipal corporation to determine the compensation for them.

