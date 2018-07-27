Haryana makes security arrangements for ‘Kanwariyas’

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) With thousands of “Kanwariyas” likely to enter the state during the current Hindu lunar month of Shravan, Haryana Police have made adequate security arrangements for a smooth conduct of the “Kanwar Mela”, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Kanwariyas — the devotees of Lord Shiva — fetch holy water of the Ganges from Gomukh-Gangotri and Haridwar and carry on foot to the deity’s temples in their respective villages and towns.

The Kanwar Mela began on July 28 and will continue up to August 9.

Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mohammed Akil said on Wednesday that all Commissioners of Police and district Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure smooth Kanwar Yatra by making elaborate arrangements for maintaining law and order as well as smooth traffic in their respective areas.

“The officers have also been instructed to make available additional forces in the districts. They have been asked to make all kinds of arrangements so that Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience,” Akil said.

He said that a meeting was also held with the officers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand to ensure proper coordination for the movement of Kanwariyas.

“Elaborate arrangements have also been made to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users so as to minimize inconvenience to the general public as well as the devotees.”

Akil said that apart from keeping a watch on anti-social elements, the police would also plan alternate routes for traffic diversion, if required.

“Senior police officers of Gurugram, Faridabad, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Mewat and Palwal have been asked to put extra emphasis on the security and traffic arrangements during the Yatra,” he added.

