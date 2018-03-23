Haryana man fatally stabbed in Goa over water bottle

Panaji, March 27 (IANS) A Haryana resident was stabbed to death in North Goa’s popular beach village of Calangute following a scuffle over a bottle of water, police said on Tuesday.

Manish Singh, 31, was stabbed to death by history-sheeter and Karnataka native Krishna Belgaokar, who is absconding after the crime.

“The accused had gone to a shop to buy a mineral water bottle where he had a heated argument with the victim, followed by the stabbing,” Calangute police station incharge Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.

A First Information Report has been filed under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the knife allegedly used in the crime has been seized, the official said.

–IANS

maya/tsb/bg