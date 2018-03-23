Haryana orders closure of slaughter houses on March 29

Chandigarh, March 28 (IANS) The Haryana government has directed the closure of all slaughter houses in the state on March 29 in view of Mahavir Jayanti.

The sale of meat, fish and eggs will also be restricted, state Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said on Wednesday.

Jain said in a statement here that the decision was taken as Mahavir Jayanti was observed every year as non-violence day.

“Different religious organizations of the state had met me and demanded prohibition of killing of animals on this significant day. Keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Jain community, the proposal to close down slaughter houses on March 29 and also restrict the sale of meat, fish and eggs has been approved,” she said.

Jain said that officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance of the orders in the municipal areas and also submit a report of the same.

