Chandigarh, March 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday informed the assembly that he ordered a special ‘girdawari’ of Rabi crops affected recently by rains and hailstorms.

Some members in the House expressed concern over the loss to the crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

