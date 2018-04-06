Haryana police busts fake degree racket

Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) The Haryana Police on Saturday said that they have busted an inter-state racket in providing fake degrees of various graduation and post-graduation courses by a Rajasthan-based university without the students having to study and sit for examinations.

Police have arrested four employees and recovered a computer, a laptop and other records of the university, a police spokesman said here.

Those arrested included Deepak, Naveen, Anil and Krishna, who have confessed to their involvement in the act.

“A complaint had been made by Bijender, a resident of village Roopgarh, district Bhiwani, that some employees of O.P.J.S. University, Churu, Rajasthan, were involved in providing fake degrees. Following the complaint, raid was conducted on the university complex during which various irregularities were found,” the spokesman said.

He added that the inter-state gang was operating from Rohtak, around 70 km from New Delhi, where fee and other documents were deposited by the students from across the country.

“Such students as did not want to appear in the examinations but pass without studying were being provided degrees by accepting fee for three years at one go,” he added.

