Haryana Police seizes illegal liquor headed for Gujarat

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) The Haryana Police has seized 860 boxes of illicit liquor worth lakhs of rupees from a Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker which was being transported to prohibition state Gujarat.

The seizure, made on National Highway-71 in Rewari district, around 100 km from Delhi, is the second big seizure of illicit liquor by police in Rewari in last 10 days, said Rewari’s Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday said that the seizure was made following a tip-off. The LPG tanker was chased as its driver tried to make for Jhajjar district and ultimately intercepted. However, the tanker driver and helper managed to escape, leaving the vehicle behind.

Inspection of the vehicle led to the recovery of the illegal liquor.

“When searched, police team found a consignment of 22,640 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country made liquor and beer concealed inside the tanker,” the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Rewari police had seized 576 boxes of illicit liquor on Delhi-Jaipur highway.

–IANS

