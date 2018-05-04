Haryana policeman shot dead in bid to free prisoner

Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) Two assailants shot dead a policeman on Monday in Haryana’s Bhiwani in a bid to free a prisoner who was being produced in a court there, police said on Monday.

Cnstable Bhagirath was escorting a prisoner for a hearing at the court complex in Siwani town of Bhiwani district, nearly 300 km from here, when he was shot from close range by the assailants and died on the spot.

Panic gripped the court complex following the firing incident.

The assailants, identified as Sumit and Manjit, were overpowered by other policemen and people at the court complex.

–IANS

js/vd